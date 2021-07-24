NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 16,072 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,072 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 36,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 389,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 266,129 shares in the last quarter. 47.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.36. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

