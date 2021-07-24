NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $45,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $226.80 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $230.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.59.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

