NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,663 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 179.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,083 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,663 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 4.3% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 24,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.58. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $984.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

