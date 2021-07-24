NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Invests $592,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER opened at $128.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.47.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.