NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 416.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $56.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.