NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 305.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $540,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 67,398 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $809,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $104.47 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The firm has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.39%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.