NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,869 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after purchasing an additional 681,938 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.47.

Shares of TER stock opened at $128.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.07 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.