Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stake Raised by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JWN opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

In other news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

