Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 148.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $2.62 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $396.79 million, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 3,130.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 2,288,119 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth about $3,352,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,808,000 after purchasing an additional 757,621 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 718,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 136,461 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

