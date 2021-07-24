No Street GP LP Sells 80,000 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

No Street GP LP decreased its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Insperity accounts for about 1.8% of No Street GP LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. No Street GP LP’s holdings in Insperity were worth $14,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 24.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 52.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,491. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair began coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.88. 136,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.02.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

