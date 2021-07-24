NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 76,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in NiSource by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.03, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

