NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3,146.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,807 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 235,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 36,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,527,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,974,000 after acquiring an additional 41,693 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,041,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 177,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of NI opened at $25.21 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

