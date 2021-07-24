Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NINE stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55. Nine Energy Service has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.56.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 37.38% and a negative return on equity of 325.46%. The firm had revenue of $66.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Nine Energy Service will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $82,743.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 102.4% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 69,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 12.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

