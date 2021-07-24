NFTX (NFTX) Price Hits $71.49 on Exchanges

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. NFTX has a total market cap of $33.55 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for $71.49 or 0.00208514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00048758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.21 or 0.00840618 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,257 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

