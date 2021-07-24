NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 85.50 ($1.12). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.11), with a volume of 854,021 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NRR. Barclays cut their price objective on NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised NewRiver REIT to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 89.92. The stock has a market cap of £268.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%.

About NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

