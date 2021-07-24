Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE NEM opened at $60.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.98.

Get Newmont alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $2,947,266. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.