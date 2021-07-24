Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.46.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. Newmont has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $191,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,266. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,774 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,823 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95,801 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Newmont by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

