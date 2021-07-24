New Oriental Education & Technology Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 299,346 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 699% compared to the typical daily volume of 37,455 call options.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, DBS Vickers cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,024,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

