Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT) Director John Morris Moretz Purchases 50,000 Shares

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT) Director John Morris Moretz purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,365,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,594,545.96.

John Morris Moretz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, John Morris Moretz purchased 100,000 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,121.60.

TSE:NEPT opened at C$0.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.93 and a twelve month high of C$4.55.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins decreased their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$3.75 to C$1.10 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

