Neblio 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.63 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Neblio has a total market cap of $15.18 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00002522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045212 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018489 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007375 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003205 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,076,335 coins and its circulating supply is 17,688,806 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

