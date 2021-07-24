Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Navigator reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVGS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Navigator stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. 80,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.78 million, a PE ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Navigator has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Navigator by 58.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 178,097 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 809.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 73,812 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

