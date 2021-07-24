NativeCoin (N8V) Price Tops $0.0740 on Top Exchanges

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0740 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $4.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NativeCoin has traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00033200 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.67 or 0.00252801 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00033162 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00013170 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001497 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

NativeCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

