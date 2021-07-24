National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 59.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $216.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.14. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.85 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.87.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $17.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 6.48%.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

