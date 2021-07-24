National Grid (LON:NG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 919.60 ($12.01). National Grid shares last traded at GBX 918.50 ($12.00), with a volume of 4,505,751 shares traded.

NG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,039 ($13.57).

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.05 billion and a PE ratio of 19.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 931.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 32.16 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.83%.

In other National Grid news, insider Nicola Shaw sold 69,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 930 ($12.15), for a total value of £643,141.50 ($840,268.49). In the last three months, insiders bought 49 shares of company stock valued at $45,459.

About National Grid (LON:NG)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

