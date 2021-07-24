National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 430,074 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National CineMedia by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 111,386 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in National CineMedia by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 201,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.67. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.65.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

