National Bankshares Lowers Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$1,900.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$1,909.24 to C$1,900.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,100.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1,946.75.

Shares of CSU stock opened at C$1,928.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.87 billion and a PE ratio of 94.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1,832.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$1,366.66 and a one year high of C$1,947.60.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 52.4199977 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total transaction of C$1,777,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

