National Bank Financial Increases CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$135.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on CGI from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NYSE GIB opened at $92.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $92.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

