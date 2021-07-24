National Bank Financial Cuts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$139.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$140.00 to C$139.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the transportation company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.87.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $105.89 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $790,551,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after buying an additional 1,452,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after buying an additional 1,444,880 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,725,000 after buying an additional 1,221,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after buying an additional 991,313 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

