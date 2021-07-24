National Bank Financial Comments on NFI Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for NFI Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$727.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$683.34 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NFI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of NFI Group in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.67.

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$27.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.82. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$14.40 and a 1-year high of C$32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.