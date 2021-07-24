National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.87.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $105.89 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 106,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,725,000 after buying an additional 1,221,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

