National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Premium Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PBH. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.00.

TSE PBH opened at C$128.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56. The stock has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$124.57. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$90.75 and a one year high of C$128.74.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$992.83 million.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

