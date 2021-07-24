Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.06% of Nasdaq worth $15,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,590,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Nasdaq by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $187.76 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $188.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,936 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

