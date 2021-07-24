MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.02.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $29.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

In related news, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $187,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

