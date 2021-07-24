Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Trading 4.8% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) traded up 4.8% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as C$13.38 and last traded at C$13.31. 152,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 285,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.70.

The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.60 million.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTL shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.91.

Mullen Group Company Profile (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.