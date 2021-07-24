Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at Raymond James

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.19.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.