MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

MTUAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, March 26th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

MTUAY stock opened at $122.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.62. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.30%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

