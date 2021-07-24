Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.16. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $168.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPAA. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,799. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $444.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.