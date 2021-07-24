Morgan Stanley Sells 51,827 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,574,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,827 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $271,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,220 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on D. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

NYSE:D opened at $75.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.