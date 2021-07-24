Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PNXGF has been the topic of several other reports. Investec cut shares of Phoenix Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

PNXGF opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

