Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674,309 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $275,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALXN. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 4,289,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,509,000 after acquiring an additional 125,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,584,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,169 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,890,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,102,000 after acquiring an additional 724,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $182.50 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.53.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

