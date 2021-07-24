Morgan Stanley Purchases 202,577 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,146,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 8.67% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $258,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20.

