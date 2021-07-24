Morgan Stanley Purchases 162,286 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,134,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.06% of Slack Technologies worth $249,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,940,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,775 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 19,438,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,156,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,531 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,965,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 130,472.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,550,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $85,258.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 109,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $4,837,175.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,202,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,221,366.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,860 shares of company stock valued at $7,431,241 in the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

