Morgan Stanley Makes New $262.23 Million Investment in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,827,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,230,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth about $660,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth about $45,002,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth about $1,537,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth about $1,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

COUR has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Coursera in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $102,582.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kimberly A. Caldbeck sold 29,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $1,133,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 522,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,041,460.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 258,549 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,335 in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $39.09 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $62.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.28.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.