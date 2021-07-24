Morgan Stanley Increases First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $53.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FSLR. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a twelve month low of $58.34 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $48,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,552 shares of company stock worth $2,873,534. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

