Morgan Stanley Has $298.39 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 915,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,126 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.69% of Roku worth $298,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $6,875,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $473.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 546.30 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $383.04. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.21 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.80.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,195,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 346,775 shares of company stock worth $131,243,151. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

