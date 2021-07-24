Morgan Stanley Downgrades NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of NNGPF opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. NN Group has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

