Morgan Stanley Downgrades NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of NNGPF opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. NN Group has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61.
NN Group Company Profile
See Also: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.