Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,636,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,310 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $289,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,884,000 after acquiring an additional 129,214 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,962,000 after acquiring an additional 181,784 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,876,000 after acquiring an additional 241,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,883,000 after acquiring an additional 59,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after buying an additional 405,035 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $173.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.20. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $148.88 and a one year high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

