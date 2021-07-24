Morgan Stanley Cuts United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Price Target to $50.00

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $50.50 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on USM. Citigroup upped their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.67. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.51.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 24.0% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 899,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,812,000 after purchasing an additional 174,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,745,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 75.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 113,237 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 21.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 603,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 104,820 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,002,000 after acquiring an additional 83,625 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

