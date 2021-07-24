Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Get Mondi alerts:

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $55.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79. Mondi has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $57.07.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondi (MONDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.