Modefi Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.46 Million (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Modefi has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Modefi has a market capitalization of $10.46 million and $313,938.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Modefi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.12 or 0.00849613 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Modefi Profile

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,530,798 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.